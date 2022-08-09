Pelosi speaks out on FBI search warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the recent search warrant issued for evidence at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, after he refused to turn over classified documents.

The National Archives retrieved 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago several months ago, and it was revealed on Monday that for the subsequent months, Trump has been negotiating with the FBI over the additional documents he refused to give back.

Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY) refused to respond to questions from MSNBC's Rachel Maddow about the matter, and President Joe Biden also refused to answer questions that were shouted at him during a bill signing on Tuesday.

After ceremonies at the White House, Pelosi answered a few questions from reporters about the ways that Republicans have responded to the search warrant.

Raw Story asked Pelosi about the attacks that Republicans are making on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has been infamously independent, methodical and slow when it comes to dealing with those in power who may have been involved in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

"What would you expect them to say?" Pelosi asked rhetorically. "The FBI Director was appointed by Donald Trump and so, they are going after the FBI with a director that was appointed by Donald Trump. But on the other hand, facts are truth — facts and law, that's what it's about. I mean, we were all surprised — everybody was surprised by last night. And it's amazing how it consumed all the air and oxygen around him [as we're] trying to pass legislation."

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

