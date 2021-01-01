Speaker Pelosi's house vandalized with the head of a dead pig

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) woke up Friday morning to find her home vandalized by a confused voter angry about not getting a $2,000 stimulus check.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened around 3 a.m. when someone spray-painted her garage door saying "2K" an apparent reference to the stimulus funds. Republicans blocked the vote on the $2,000 vote on Christmas Eve. The House eventually passed it but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the bill from a vote in the Senate. He said he wouldn't be "bullied" into passing the checks.

The text also mentioned "cancel rent" and "we want everything." Red paint was spilled over the driveway and a severed pig's head sat atop the fake blood.

Pelosi has been calling for $2,000 checks from the very beginning.

