Sunday is the first time that Fox Nation has a NASCAR car in a race, and things didn't start off in much of a positive way. The Daytona 500 began with a wreck before the end of the first stage.

"A David to NASCAR’s Goliath, Spire Motorsports boasts one of the smallest rosters in the league competing against teams of almost 300. But, don’t let this underdog crew of men and women fool you," the Fox website said in their report last week. "What they lack in manpower, they make up for in teamwork and state-of-the-art technical prowess."

It is an awkward claim given the accident that likely scared at least a few members of their pit crew.



According to the video, the Fox Nation car raced into the pit for maintenance. As the crew was wheeling an extra tire over, the car began racing out of the pit, nearly hitting a few members of the crew.

See the incident unfold below:



