'It was a missile strike': Trump fans go nuts claiming Nashville bomb was Chinese plot to steal election

Hundreds of followers of QAnon who support President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that a Nashville suicide bombing was actually a military operation to steal the election.

The complicated theory began circulating soon after an RV exploded in downtown Nashville. The Trump followers believe that the explosion was actually a missile strike aimed at destroying Dominion voting machines that were allegedly being audited at an AT&T facility.

Lin Wood, an attorney who challenged Trump's loss, advanced the idea that there is a link between AT&T and Dominion Voting Systems.

Because my name is Lucian, I have read about Saint Lucian of Antioch. He was falsely accused of heresy.



Kyle Rittenhouse lives in Antioch, Illinois. Kyle was falsely accused of murder.



Anthony Quinn Warner is under investigation for Nashville bombing. He lives in Antioch, Tenn.

— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 27, 2020

Was an AT&T data center in Nashville destroyed by the bomb yesterday?



Were AT&T cell or wi-fi signals which access Internet used in connection with Dominion voting machines?



Asking for a friend.



P.S. It is unlawful for voting machines to be connected to Internet.

— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 26, 2020

Tariq Nasheed pointed out a connection between the owners of Dominion Voting Systems and the owners of the AT&T building.

This might just be a strange coincidence...but



The ATT building in Nashville that was blown up today was owned by Cerebus Capital. Owners of Dominion Voting Systems,(the company many people are accusing of voter fraud) are former executives from Cerebus.



🤔#FelizNavidad pic.twitter.com/JvfJwjeuqf

— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 26, 2020

Nasheed's tweet was quickly circulated by QAnon's followers.

By Monday, thousands of tweets and posts on Parler made wild claims about the bomb. Some believed that a U.S. military missile struck the building while others linked the bombing to China. Some conspiracy theorists suggested that the bombing suspect was already dead when the explosion occurred.

"As Q says, there are no coincidences," one QAnon broadcaster said. "This explosion has a lot to do with the electoral fraud crisis that we're in right now."

Read a sampling of the tweets below.

