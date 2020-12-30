Police visited Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's home after girlfriend reported he was making a bomb

<p>On November 22, 2014 two Cleveland officers, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, responded to a police dispatch call regarding "a guy with a pistol" seen near the Cudell Recreation Center playground on the city's West Side. A 911 caller <a href="https://www.cleveland.com/court-justice/2017/01/tamir_rice_shooting_a_breakdow.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> that the person, "probably a juvenile," was "scaring the shit out of everyone," but added that "the gun was probably fake."</p><p>Rice was playing with a replica pellet gun with the orange safety barrel cap removed when Loehmann, a rookie officer, fatally shot him.</p><p>A Cuyahoga County grand jury then <a href="https://www.cleveland.com/metro/2015/12/tamir_rice_decision_no_indictm.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">elected</a> to not prosecute the officers, sparking widespread national outrage and spurring the nascent Black Lives Matter movement.</p><p>In 2016, Rice's family and the city of Cleveland <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2016/04/25/no-such-thing-closure-tamir-rices-family-settles-6m-cleveland" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reached</a> a $6 million settlement, although attorneys for the family said that "there is no such thing as closure or justice" in such situations. </p><p>The Justice Department said that "after extensive examination of the facts in this tragic event, career... prosecutors have concluded that the evidence is insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Loehmann willfully violated Tamir Rice's constitutional rights, or that Officers Loehmann or Garmback obstructed justice."</p><p>Subodh Chandra, an attorney for Rice's family, issued a statement in the wake of Tuesday's DOJ announcement <a href="https://apnews.com/article/politics-race-and-ethnicity-shootings-tamir-rice-timothy-loehmann-19724be26194ae75d259d1f54f7992f8" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">claiming</a> the government's "process was tainted." </p><p>"It's beyond comprehension that the [Justice] Department couldn't recognize that an officer who claims he shouted commands when the patrol car's window was closed and it was a winter day is lying," Chandra said. "The Rice family has been cheated of a fair process yet again."</p>
