Police visited Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's home after girlfriend reported he was making a bomb

Anthony Quinn Warner exploded his RV on Christmas day, killing himself and causing millions of dollars in damage. Police reported that he wasn't on their radar and they never expected that something like that was coming. Now it's being discovered that police did know something about Warner.

According to The TennesseeanThe Tennesseean, police visited Warner's house last year, after his girlfriend reported that he was making a bomb.

"On Aug. 21, 2019, the girlfriend told Nashville police that Warner 'was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,' the MNPD report states. Nashville police then forwarded the information to the FBI," said the report. No action was taken.

The woman's attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, relayed that Warner "frequently talks about military and bomb making." Documents also said that Warner "knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb."

Read the full report.