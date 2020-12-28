Police confirm photo of Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner

The police believe that this is the man who died in the Nashville bombing on Christmas morning.





Police also officially released a high resolution video of the bomb exploding.









While there were several photos floating around claiming to be Warner, this has been verified by NBC News.

"Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed that no one else was seen around the vehicle at the time of the blast, " said special agent in charge Douglas Korenski.

Police have not yet revealed the reason for the bomb or what the intended target was. One theory about the reason Warner bombed the area included AT&T being the target because the bomber could have believed conspiracies about 5G technology causing the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are speculation and conspiracy theories all over the conservative messages boards. Some on the right-wing gathering place, Parler, suggest that Warner is a "scapegoat" and not the real bomber.

President Donald Trump has yet to make a statement saying one thing or another about the bomber.



