RV in Nashville broadcast a warning before exploding: police chief

John Drake, the head of the Metro Nashville Police Department, confirmed on Friday that an RV that exploded in the downtown area had broadcast a warning.

Police "responded to a call for shots fired in the downtown area, specifically 2nd and Commerce [Street]," Drake said during a press conference.

After responding to the call, "officers encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes," Drake continued. "Officers upon hearing that, decided to evacuate the buildings nearby, so they began knocking on doors, making announcements, having emergency communications, communicating with everyone to get people safe. Shortly after that, the RV exploded."









The blast in the southern US city left buildings and the road surface charred, as well as glass, tree branches and bricks strewn across the street in an area filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

In a dramatic sequence of events that shattered the Christmas Day early morning peace, police were responding to calls that gunshots had been fired and arrived on the scene before the vehicle erupted in flames.

A security camera on 2nd Avenue captured a female voice repeatedly saying "this area must be evacuated now" shortly before the explosion.





Pictures shared on social media from the immediate aftermath showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the burning RV and store fronts that had been badly damaged.

"Currently what we have going on now, we have canine dogs, all of them out, partnered with Tennessee highway patrol and federal partners, and we're sweeping the downtown area just as precaution to make sure that everyone is safe and that any service is needed, we can provide that. With that said we don't feel there's any concern in the downtown area of anything else right now, but we're doing that as a precaution to search with our bomb dogs," Drake said.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, which is being investigated by the FBI and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in addition to the metropolitan police.

Agents offered no possible motive immediately and made no link to any terrorism plot.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Firefighters said at least three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to local media.

The blast was large enough to be felt several blocks away but the early hour -- 6:30 am (1130 GMT) -- meant streets were largely empty.

The damage was "limited but it is dramatic," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said, adding that the city was "lucky" the blast had occurred on Christmas when few people were downtown.

"It's unfortunate but any other morning I think it would have been a much worse story."

Police said several people had been moved to a local station for questioning, although no arrests or details of suspects were announced.

US Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee led messages of concern from multiple public figures, saying she was "praying for all those involved" and thanking the "brave first responders for keeping us safe."

With additional reporting by AFP