Ex-politician and pedophile advocate dies by 'self-starvation' in Arizona prison

An ex-politician and pedophile advocate has killed himself in jail by self-starvation, The Kansas City Star reports.

Nathan Larson, 41, who ran a campaign in Virginia to legalize child pornography, died on September 18, 2022, while he was in an Arizona prison while receiving medical care. He was reportedly an inmate of Fresno County Jail, in California, "when he stopped eating."

He was being held on felony charges for soliciting child pornography and other offenses.

On June 21, Larson was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was treated with remdesivir. He continued to have "profound muscular weakness" and later was put a ventilator, which he was weaned off on August 14. His health continued to decline until his death.

"Further review of the medical records indicate discussion with the decedent and his sister confirm suicidal ideation with cessation of food and water approximately six weeks prior to admission into hospital," a report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner stated. "It is also noted discussion with the sister and the decedent's attorney confirm prior suicidal ideations and attempts were made by the decedent by refusing intake of food and water."



"Based on the external examination findings and investigative history as available to me, it is my opinion that Nathan Daniel Larson, a 41-year-old male, died as a result of Complications of Protein Calorie Malnutrition and Wernicke's Encephalopathy. The manner of death is Suicide," the report added.

According to The Star's report, Larson, who is also a white supremacist, was extradited to Fresno after police learned he traveled from Virginia to California in 2020 to abduct a 12-year-old girl who he had groomed online.



