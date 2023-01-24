'I won Georgia by a lot!' Trump rants against Atlanta DA ahead of judicial hearing

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday to angrily deny any wrongdoing in Georgia, and to repeatedly and falsely claim that his loss there in the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

The rant comes ahead of a state judicial hearing on Tuesday, in which Fulton County DA Fani Willis will ask a judge to release the report by a special grand jury to the public about the former president and his associates' efforts to interfere with the certification of the Georgia election results.



"My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the Marxists, Communists, Racists, and RINOs don't even want to talk about, were 'PERFECT' calls," wrote Trump. "Many people, including lawyers for both sides, were knowingly on the line. I was protesting a RIGGED & STOLEN Election, which evidence proves it was. I won Georgia by a lot, but only needed a small number of votes from that total number. They cheated in many ways including STUFFING ballots, ALL CAUGHT LIVE ON TAPE..."

Trump then continued for multiple posts.

"With many people on the line on what was a PERFECT call protesting the Rigged Georgia Election, which I have a clear right to do, and in fact an obligation to do since I made the call as President, how come not one person said, while on the call, that I acted inappropriately, or made a statement of protest at what I said, & then slammed down the phone," said Trump. "Not one, even with so many opposing people, lawyers, and others on the line. NO ADMONISHMENT at all. We nicely agreed to speak again…"

"That was the call to Georgia," he continued. "It was PERFECT, nothing done or said wrong. We agreed to continue our conversation at a later date. The other call, that was probably taped by them illegally, was so good that when the Washington Post heard it, they did a retraction and apology because they were fed false information, perhaps by the Secretary of State’s office, and they were angry about it! The Election in Georgia was RIGGED AND STOLLEN. We have all the evidence needed. That is the CRIME!

There is no evidence, after several legal cases and reviews, that Georgia's election had any significant problems or rigging, or that people were "stuffing" ballots.

In the infamous phone call in late 2020 with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump ordered him to "find" 11,000 extra votes for him, reversing the result of the state, which Raffensperger, a Republican, refused to do and in fact could not legally do.

In addition to the Raffensperger call, Willis' broad-reaching investigation — separate from the federal probe into election subversion by special counsel Jack Smith — has also touched on contact that Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had with state officials, and the plot to declare a slate of fake "alternate" electors for Trump and create ambiguity about who won the state.

A new report suggests that Willis could pursue Trump under anti-racketeering laws — the same laws used to take down organized crime bosses and violent gang members.