Secret Service investigates gunshot fired outside Kamala Harris' residence
Kamala Harris (Shutterstock.com)

The U.S. Secret Service was investigating reports of a gunshot fired outside the entrance to vice president Kamala Harris' official residence.

Crime scene investigators responded to the reports of a single gunshot near the U.S. Naval Observatory around 1:30 a.m., and investigators found a stoplight whose top portion was shattered, reported NBC News.

"No one was reported to be injured and there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory," said Secret Service spokesman Lt. Paul Mayhair. "Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation."

The Secret Service cleared the scene and nearby roads reopened late Monday morning.


