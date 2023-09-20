'Slow down!' Peter Navarro gets defensive in first post-conviction MSNBC interview
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Former Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro rode out a contentious interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber on Wednesday, his first such sit-down since his conviction.

Navarro, who is currently appealing his conviction after being found guilty on contempt charges, claims he did nothing wrong and didn't have to answer questions about Trump because of executive privilege. The court said Navarro didn't provide evidence he was protected by that privilege.

Navarro sat down with Melber, who first spoke about economic and strike news with the former trade official.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Melber then shifted to ask Navarro whether he "would you do anything differently next time."

"Ari, for better or for worse, I'm going to be a figure in history in a landmark Supreme Court case, and the question really before us is whether the legislative branch can compel senior white house aide, alter ego of the president, to testify before congress," Navarro said.

He added that, "going back to George Washington, the answer has been a resounding no."

"DOJ, the Department of Justice has had a more than 50-year policy of absolute testimony immunity for folks like me, so I am willing to go take this up the chain -- appeals court, probably to the Supreme Court -- to resolve this issue. Because it's so important. it's a bipartisan concern."

As Melber started asking questions outside of Navarro's specific court case, Navarro appeared to get defensive, repeatedly telling the anchor to stick with his case. He also told Melber to "slow down" as the host pressed him for answers.

Watch the video below or click here.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo