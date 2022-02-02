'Charges are coming': Florida sheriff vows three arrests following violent Nazi rally
Twitter/screen grab

Orange County Sheriff John Mina announced this week that he expects three people to be charged following violence at a Nazi rally in Florida over the weekend.

Self-styled Nazis were seen harassing motorists on Saturday outside an Orlando shopping center. On Sunday, the same group flew a swastika flag over a Florida highway. Some of the events were live-streamed on the National Socialist Movement website.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mina said that three people are expected to be charged.

“Obviously, we went out there and again, we have to balance everyone’s right to freedom of speech, which can be very difficult for us, especially in those situations of hate speech,” Mina said. “And we know people in our community are upset by that. Our deputies are upset by what we saw this weekend.”

The sheriff's office was able to identify some of the people with the help of the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders.

“The arrest has not been made, but charges are coming. We’re very confident that we’re going to be able to charge at least three people,” Mina insisted. “So we’re just trying to put everything you know all together and make sure we have the exact charges before we present that and arrest them.”

Watch a video clip from the Saturday rally below.

