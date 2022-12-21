Nazi survivalist with a 'gun and a dream' busted planning bank robbery with friends in Upstate New York

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast detailed a newly unsealed federal case, in which a neo-Nazi survivalist in Upstate New York was allegedly plotting a bank robbery with multiple associates.

The whole affair began last month, when police in Gloversville, New York reportedly performed a routine traffic stop.

"The driver of the minivan, who was monitoring the officers’ own radio communications using a scanner and wearing all-black clothing, black gloves, and a ballistic vest, said he didn’t have any ID on him. But he did have a diary next to him on the front seat—in which he laid out his plan in barely coded language, investigators claim," reported Justin Rohrlich. "'Its [sic] coming up to the end of the year and I am flat broke with nothing but a gun and a dream,' Luke Kenna wrote in a Nov. 19 entry ... 'I’m going to fulfill my destiny one way or another. And It’s going to take bold action to do so. I have already set in motion a plan to start it all off. I’m writing a ‘screen play’ [sic] on a movie about 3 guys that rob a small bank and set off with a large amount of cash and get set up for things to come so as to keep their families safe and sound, Protected.'"

"Kenna runs Tyr Tactical Training, a business in Gloversville teaching 'primitive skills,' according to the complaint," said the report. "The Tyr rune is an ancient Germanic symbol that was 'appropriated by the Nazis in their attempts to create an idealized ‘Aryan/Norse’ heritage,' according to the ADL, which said the so-called warrior rune was used by the leadership schools of Hitler’s brownshirts and at least one Waffen SS infantry division. The complaint against Kenna, who has been connected to the Wolves of Vinland, a neo-pagan hate group with roots in Virginia, says his social media profiles feature imagery 'consistent with white supremacist ideology,' including the Nazi 'Black Sun,' confederate flags, and 'pagan symbols/runes.'"

Kenna reportedly hatched his scheme with two other people, including "a former paramedic in Pennsylvania named Michael J. Brown Jr., who runs a neo-Nazi Telegram channel and is known in far-right circles by the nom de guerre 'Doc Grimson,'" and sells knives through a group called Black Market Tactical. The name and details of the third co-conspirator has not been released. The group called their bank job the "SS Screenwriters Guild" and planned the heist extensively.

"Kenna and the others later discussed weaponry, telling Brown he had 'one clean p80,' apparently referring to the build-at-home Polymer 80, an untraceable weapon known as a 'ghost gun,' since it bears no serial number. He said he had a radio signal jammer on order, and Brown said he’d work on procuring two more unserialized P80s before the Nov. 26 robbery," said the report. "Over the next week or so, Kenna and the others worked out the rest of the details. And even though Kenna was concerned that local law enforcement could be 'keeping eyes' on him, he was steadfast in going forward with the plan."

All of this comes amid increased activity of far-right extremist groups and efforts by law enforcement to stop them. Most notably, federal authorities have been prosecuting the members of "The Base," a neo-Nazi terror cell that operated in the U.S. and Canada and sought to trigger a race war.