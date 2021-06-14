WATCH: Security guard drags Black woman down stairs by her hair at DC bar

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs at a Washington, D.C., bar during a violent dispute.

Video shows 22-year-old Keisha Young being pulled downstairs by the hair by security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar during the city's Pride Week celebration in what she says is a case of mistaken identity, reported WUSA-TV.

"It was an altercation in there," Young said. "They were trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps."

Protesters demonstrated outside the LGBTQ-friendly bar, which issued a statement promising a full investigation of the incident.



