Neo-Nazis are targeting Boston for recruitment to their groups — here's why

On Thursday, Boston.com reported how neo-Nazi groups are targeting Boston as a recruiting ground for their organizations — and detailed how they are doing it.

"Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike," reported Ross Christiantiello. "Massachusetts had the fourth highest levels of hate propaganda activity in America last year, according to a report released this spring by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The Bay State only fell behind Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas on this front. Racist and antisemitic flyers, banners, and stickers are the usual ways in which these groups spread their messaging to the public."

"In 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) tracked 14 hate groups in Massachusetts," said the report. "Patriot Front, the group that marched through Boston in early July and allegedly assaulted a Black activist, was found by the ADL to be most active in five particular states, including Massachusetts. Nationally, Patriot Front was behind more than 82 percent of propaganda incidents."

According to the report, NSC 131 is one of the groups most radicalized by true Nazi ideology: 'Members of the group “see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race,' according to the ADL."

The article revealed several recent incidents of Nazi activity in Boston, including an incident where "About 10 members of NSC 131 demonstrate[d] outside the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston on May 23, 2021," and "About two dozen people associated with NSC 131 gather[d] outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital holding a banner that reads 'B and W Hospital Kills Whites' on January 22, 2022. Flyers were handed out with the images of two Brigham and Women’s doctors condemning them for so-called 'preferential health care policies for non-white patients.'"

Last month, a report in The Boston Globe detailed how white nationalist groups, which suffered a setback amid lawsuits and faction-fighting after the 2017 Charlottesville riot, are becoming more active in New England generally, including two NSC members who were charged with obstructing police while trying to drop racist fliers in Providence, Rhode Island.

