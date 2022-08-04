'Cat's out of the bag': Alex Jones' ex-wife says 'a lot of people will be interested' in her 'insider info'
The ex-wife of InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones expected he was having a moment of sudden comprehension after he was found guilty of defamation after lying about the Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre.

On Thursday, the jury ordered Jones to pay $4 million in compensatory damages and on Friday will discuss the amount of punitive damages.

His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, told Inside Edition, "I know that he's hidden money."

"I think he's got a lot of buckets under a lot of shelves," she said.

She also discussed the fact that her ex-husband's lawyer inadvertently sent the entire contents of his cell phone to the plaintiff's attorneys. It could have significant implications for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The attorney, Mark Bankston said he "intends to cooperate" with efforts to obtain the evidence by the Department of Justice and House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kelly Jones is also seeking information in her ongoing child custody battle. She has also reached out to the House select committee, offering "relevant insider info."

"I think we definitely saw him getting caught committing aggravated perjury," she said. "I think you saw somebody really having a what we call in Texas a 'Come to Jesus moment,' or whatever you want to call it and I think that the cat's out of the bag, and a lot of people are gonna be interested in that information."

