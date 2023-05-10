New Biden rule will crack down on border arrivals as pandemic-era Title 42 comes to an end
Here, migrants are on the move March 17, 2021, in Mission, Texas. - Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — When the pandemic-era immigration rule known as Title 42 comes to an end Thursday night, a new regulation will make it harder for migrants who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek political asylum in the United States, the Biden administration said Wednesday. Asylum seekers showing up at the border without prior authorization will have to show proof they requested asylum in any of the countries they traveled through on their way to the border, and that the request was denied. The controversial rule, which immigration advocates say mirrors a similar travel ban by the Trump adm...