New footage shows Capitol rioter screaming as she’s crushed between mob and officers’ riot shields
Screenshot via WUSA.

New video footage from Jan. 6 has been released by the Justice Department allegedly shows a federal appointee of former President Donald Trump -- Federico Klein, who resigned from the State Department after he was arrested March -- attempting to steal a riot shield from a Capitol police officer, WUSA reports.

Klein faces is facing six charges for his actions on Jan. 6, including allegations that he attacked officers with a police riot shield.

"In a second video, officers can be seen in the same tunnel squaring off against members of the mob, who repeatedly yell that they, 'Just want a fair election!' Halfway through the 5-minute video, a man federal prosecutors have previously identified as Federico Klein, a former Trump appointee to the U.S. State Department, can be seen pushing his way to the front of the crowd. He then appears to try to grab a riot shield out of an officer's hands, before picking up a large metal pole," WUSA reports.

At one point in the video, a woman who was with the rioters can be seen getting crushed in the push between the rioters and police.

"I can't!" the woman says in response to an officer's repeated commands to "back up."

