MAGA rioter's bizarre rant linking COVID-19 vaccine to Satan revealed in newly released body cam footage
MAGA rioter Dan Egtvedt

Federal prosecutors on Friday released new body camera footage related to the case of MAGA rioter Dan Egtvedt, whom a police officer present at the United States Capitol on January 6th described as "generally non-compliant, screaming, and incoherent."

Included in the new footage is a bizarre rant Egtvedt made in which he told people to not get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and even suggested that the vaccine had literal diabolical properties.

"The globalists want to take over our country, inject us, and monitor where we're at," he told a fellow Trump supporter at the Capitol. "You want to be a part of that?!"

Egtvedt continued to explain that he knew the vaccine was bad after doing his own "research" on it, although he didn't specify what kinds of sources he was using for his purported studies.

He then falsely claimed that the COVID vaccines contain luciferin, an organic substance that produces light when oxidized and that sounds phonetically similar to Lucifer, which is an alternative name for Satan.

"You know it has luciferin in it?" he asked. "Luciferin! As in Lucifer! Do you get it? This is not a f*cking joke!"

Watch the video below.



