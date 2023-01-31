New details on Fani Willis' potential indictment of Donald Trump revealed: report

The walls may be closing in on former President Donald Trump as the investigation in Fulton County, Ga., continues to progress.

According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ is moving closer toward indicting the former president in connection to his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

Per CREW's Brie Sparkman, "the special purpose grand jury has reportedly heard testimony from crucial witnesses, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows."

According to Sparkman, Trump is at the center of a string of alleged crimes that are both election-related and non-election related. Some of the potential charges include solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements, and potential violations of Georgia’s RICO Act.

Sparkman also explained the basis of the investigation and the allegations against Trump.

"Trump is alleged to have repeatedly lied about the 2020 election to Georgia officials and to have used that misleading conduct, as well as intimidation and threats, to push them to change the election outcome," Sparkman wrote. "Trump may have committed the crime of false statements and improperly influencing government officials when he repeatedly told Raffensperger that he won the election as well as when he listed numerous inaccuracies and falsehoods about the election."

To face charges, Sparkman pointed out that there also has to be a "'pattern' of misconduct as shown by violations of two or more specified crimes, including the false statements or improper influence crimes mentioned above."

Sparkman noted that legal experts believe there is a consistent enough pattern for Trump to face indictments due to his "repeated calls to election officials, false statements, and alleged coordinated attempts to provide fraudulent electoral certificates."

Despite Trump's repeated attempts to wave off the severity of the investigations he's facing, Sparkman argued that it is "very likely" the former president will "be charged with multiple crimes in Georgia."

He added, "While he may try to raise specious defenses, like claims of his immunity or bias on the part of prosecutors, they are unlikely to – and should not – succeed. No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump."