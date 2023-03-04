Jet passenger dies in 'severe turbulence' over New England
Photo by Tom Barrett on Unsplash

The National Safety Transportation Board is investigating the death of a business jet passenger who died Friday during "severe turbulence" over New England.

Three passengers and two crew members were onboard the Bombardier Challenger 300 aircraft as it hit turbulence, according to the NTSB. The aircraft was en route from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia. It was eventually diverted to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut following the death.

NTSB investigators have "removed the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder and are continuing to gather information from the flight crew, operator and passengers about the circumstances of the event," the agency said in a statement to Fox Business News.

The dead passenger was not identified. The Associated Press reported that the aircraft is owned by the Kansas City telecommunications company Conexon.

Turbulence, which is caused by unstable air in the atmosphere, is a notable cause of injury for airline passengers, though a death is extremely rare. It accounted for more than a third of accidents on commercial airlines between 2009 and 2018, according to a study by the NTSB.

