Trump could soon face a rude awakening – according to this political insider
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

If former President Donald Trump or any representative on his election staff thought that he would enter the race with a soft landing spot, including early primary state New Hampshire, they have had a painful reality check as multiple leaders from the Granite State have questioned the long-term viability of Trump's 2024 campaign.

Former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu recently discussed what he thought was a lack of energy in Trump's campaign in a CNN Interview.

Sununu's comments weren't looked necessarily as a move to promote himself for the GOP presidential nomination, but as a way to open the race even more to his more moderate wing of the Republican party.

Not to be outdone, the former Attorney General for New Hampshire Tom Rath said he believes the days of Trump controlling the Republican party are over.

"He remains a dominant figure, but not in possession of the Republican Party anymore," Rath said in an interview with Bloomberg. "If he goes in there thinking he's going to do the same thing he did six years ago, I think he is going to be mistaken."

The publication noted that Rath has "advised several presidential campaigns."

