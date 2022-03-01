Six new Jan. 6 committee subpoenas issued for Trump allies

Six allies of former President Donald Trump were subpoenaed on Tuesday just hours before the State of the Union address.

Reuters reported that the six are Cleta Mitchell, Christina Bobb, Kurt Olsen, Katherine Freiss, Phill Kline and Kenneth Chesebro.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election," said chairman Rep. Benny Thompson (D-MS). "The six individuals we've subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election. We expect witnesses to join the hundreds who have cooperated with the select committee as we work to provide the American people with answers about the violence of January 6th and its causes."

Cleta Mitchell participated in the call with Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State who was pressured to "find" the votes to reerse the 2020 outcome.

"I got a call from Mark Meadows," said Mitchell. "I flew to Atlanta, and I — and thus began my involvement with the post-election."

Christina Bobb is an OAN host whose metadata was in the Trump executive order to seize voting machines. The order was never fully executed.

Kurt Olsen is another obscure lawyer who convinced Trump that he could change the election outcome. His law firm, Klafter, Olsen & Lesser has since changed its name so Olsen's name isn't included.

"Olsen's ascent to the heights of MAGA activism began in December 2020 when [Texas Attorney General Ken] Paxton put together a Supreme Court case to toss out Joe Biden's electoral victory in Pennsylvania," a Daily Beast report states. "The move placed Olsen, who had little-to-no national profile in conservative politics, at the tip of the spear in the Trump-backed effort to overturn the 2020 election in court."

Friess is a Washington lobbyist who helped in Trump's legal efforts to overturn the election. Last week, she filed lawsuits in federal court in Colorado against the Jan. 6 Committee and AT&T because it asked for her phone records. She said that it violates attorney-client privilege, ABC News reported.



Phill Kline is the former attorney general of Kansas who was thrown out of office by a former GOP district attorney who switched parties to run against him. He is currently the director of The Amistad Project, which claims it's “the nation’s leading election integrity watchdog."

The New York Times reported last week that while the Electoral College members were meeting on Dec .14, 2020, an Amistad Project lawyer tried to give the slate of fake electors to the state troopers guarding the Michigan Legislature. They were turned away because the electors were already inside.

NPR cited documents obtained by American Oversight showing that "Republicans in seven states sought to replace valid presidential electors from those states with pro-Trump slates. Earlier this month, the attorneys general of Michigan and New Mexico asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the matter."

Kenneth Chesebro is an appellate lawyer that penned some of the smoking gun memos that made the case that they could name their own electors in battleground states.

"But the Nov. 18 memo and another three weeks later are among the earliest known efforts to put on paper proposals for preparing alternate electors. They helped to shape a crucial strategy that Mr. Trump would embrace with profound consequences for himself and the nation," said the New York Times.

