Metadata suggests the Trump executive order to seize voting machines was created by an OAN host: report

On Wednesday, POLITICO reported that a proposed executive order for former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines in states President Joe Biden won appears to have been written by a far-right reporter for One America News Network who is also tied to Rudy Giuliani.
According to the report by Betsy Woodruff Swan, retired Army Col. Phil Waldron sent this executive order as an email attachment "on Dec. 16, 2020, at 5:14 p.m. to [attorney Katherine] Friess, [former Trump adviser Michael] Flynn and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik ... 'Per conversation,' Waldron wrote. 'This is the final draft document. For discussion and coordination. PRE-DECISIONAL,' he added."
READ MORE: CNN panel roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over her instant-classic 'Gazpacho Police' gaffe
"That document is nearly identical to a draft executive order the National Archives has shared with the Jan. 6 committee, and that POLITICO published last month," continued the report. "Metadata on the document says it was created by a user named Christina Bobb, and later updated by an unnamed person. A One America News anchor by that name was involved in Giuliani’s work for Trump, and previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration."
A previous Washington Post report indicated that Bobb was at the infamous Willard Hotel "war room" set up to try to overturn the election.
Bobb has previously used OAN as a platform to solicit donations to a nonprofit helping to fund Arizona's partisan "audit" of ballots in Maricopa County, which became controversial for pursuing conspiracy theories and not following any proper procedure for recounts.