New Jersey attorney who filed under the name 'Let's Go Brand*n' gets kicked off congressional ballot
Screen capture via Facebook

A New Jersey attorney who attempted to run for Congress in the state's 4th district under the moniker "Let's Go Brandon-FBJ" has been kicked off the Republican primary ballot.

Robert Shapiro, who has failed in 11 previous attempts for public office, was disqualified from running by Administrative Law Judge Elia Pelios - but not because of his expletive-laden ballot entry. Radio station NJ 101.5 reports that Shapiro failed to submit the required number of signatures on his petition to run.

Originally state election officials decided that Shapiro's ballot application would be approved if he removed the "o" in Brandon, replaced it with an asterisk and dropped the letters FJB.

Shapiro, who was seeking to challenge long-time Rep. Christopher Smith (R-Manchester), told election officials that “FJB” were “just letters of the alphabet,” rather than an acronym for “F*** Joe Biden.”

“We disagree with your assertion,” said Robert Giles, the director of the Division of Elections, in a letter to Shapiro. “Those letters in that combination refer to the name of a person, which is prohibited.”

Shapiro needed to file a petition with no fewer than 200 valid signatures. The petition he filed has 203 but Judge Pelios invalidated nine signatures, leaving Shapiro six short. Five of the people who signed the petition did not live in the 4th District near the Jersey shore and four others were registered Democrats.

