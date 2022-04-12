GOP's Brian Kemp loses patience with Trump-loving hecklers over 2020 election: 'I'm the governor -- not a dictator!'
Governor Brian Kemp on Facebook.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faced conspiracy-minded hecklers at a Republican Party event.

The GOP governor lost his patience with a group of critics sitting at a handful of tables at the Fulton County Republican Party meeting Saturday, and he pushed back on their shouted conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's election loss in the state, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I know there’s a lot of people that lied to people about what my powers are," Kemp said. "I mean, I’m the governor, I’m not a dictator. I was secretary of state for nine years."

Kemp and GOP secretary of state Brad Raffensperger resisted Trump's pressure campaign to overturn the loss, and the governor compared right-wing conspiracists to Stacey Abrams and her allies questioning him for overseeing his own election when they faced off in Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial race.

“I fought them every single time when none of these naysayers over here even cared about it,” Kemp said. “Now they’re trying to blame me for something that I had no constitutional authority to do.”

One of the hecklers called Kemp a "liar," and he snapped at the critic.

“If you want to know what the truth is about the election," Kemp said, "you should first relearn what the laws and the Constitution say."

NOW WATCH: Leaked probe into Hillsong megachurch reveals a shocking culture of abuse and sexual misconduct

Leaked probe into Hillsong megachurch reveals a shocking culture of abuse www.youtube.com

SmartNews