New Jersey Republican wants 'Let's Go Brandon' to appear by his name on the ballot: report

On Monday, the New Jersey Globe reported that a Republican candidate for Congress wants to run on the ballot with the words "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" appearing alongside his name, but that the New Jersey Secretary of State, Tayesha Way, may reject this.

"Robert Shapiro, a perennial candidate who has run for a variety of state and local offices over the years and who has set his sights this year on a primary challenge to Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester), submitted 203 signatures today — just barely over the 200-signature threshold and leaving him vulnerable to petition challenge," reported Joey Fox.

"Given Shapiro’s ballot slogan’s hinted profanity and reference to a real person, Way may choose to reject his line, a rejection which could then be appealed. State law prohibits individuals or entities who have not given express written permission from being directly named on ballot lines," Fox also said.

"Let's Go Brandon" is a coded phrase meaning "F*ck Joe Biden." According to the report, this is not the only questionable ballot line that may be chosen.

This is not the only ballot line that may be challenged. A Democratic primary candidate, Eugene Mazo, has filed to run with the lines "Endorsed by the New York Times" and "Supported by the Governor" — neither of which in fact are true.

New Jersey has a complicated system of ballot access requirements that gives candidates various "lines" on the ballot. Critics have claimed that this system rigs primaries in favor of party bosses, by allowing whoever is endorsed by local party machines to be displayed on the ballot much more prominently.