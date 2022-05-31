One dead and two wounded in shooting after New Orleans high school graduation: report

Authorities in New Orleans responded to a shooting at Xavier University where Morris Jeff Community School was holding its high school graduation ceremony.

One woman was killed and two males were injured — one in the shoulder and the other in the leg — in the shooting, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

"The bloodshed comes just two weeks after four people were injured in an eerily similar shooting outside of the commencement ceremonies for Hammond High School. That graduation was also held at a college campus: Southeastern Louisiana University," the newspaper reported. "At a news conference, NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said two women began fighting in the parking lot of Xavier's convocation center after elated graduates and their loved ones spilled out of the 10 a.m. ceremony. The fight escalated, and at least one person pulled out a weapon and began firing."

The newspaper reported at least three people were detained at the scene. The newspaper also reported handgun was seen at the scene.

WDSU-TV reports that the New Orleans Police Department said the woman who died was elderly.

The network also reported that several guns were recovered.

