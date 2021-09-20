New vaccine data prove 'right wing media are killing off their own audiences': Former GOP consultant

Sean Hannity (Photo: Screen capture)
Former Republican consultant Matthew Sheffield on Monday pointed to new polling data on the COVID-19 vaccine from Pew Research showing that Republican voters are almost singlehandedly keeping America from ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, the poll shows that just 60 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning voters report getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 86 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters and 73 percent of American adults overall.
Digging even