New vaccine data prove 'right wing media are killing off their own audiences': Former GOP consultant
Sean Hannity (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Republican consultant Matthew Sheffield on Monday pointed to new polling data on the COVID-19 vaccine from Pew Research showing that Republican voters are almost singlehandedly keeping America from ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, the poll shows that just 60 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning voters report getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 86 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters and 73 percent of American adults overall.

Digging even

SmartNews