David Cay Johnston: New York criminal case against Trump can and should continue

In his book, Landslide, about the 2020 election Wolff describes the first objection during the Electoral College count around 1 p.m.

"Trump was back on the phone trying to get new information on Pence. The Joint Session had convened at 1 p.m. Arizona was the first objection. He was looking for coverage of the breakout, but only C-SPAN seemed to be on it," the book said. "Rudy, calling from the Willard, where he had watched the remainder of the president’s speech and was just seeing the first mentions of disorder in the streets, gave him a breathless report on Pence, but without any new information. That said, he was also promising that as many as six states would be contested, hence a volatile situation—we just didn’t know what’s going to happen (his breathlessness was only increasing)."

Giuliani's 1 p.m. call wasn't recorded in the logs.

Meanwhile, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows is described as being "in close touch with Jim Jordan.

"But the details Jordan was offering were unsatisfying. Indeed, the various congressional supporters seemed increasingly less excited now that their revolt would be covered only by C-SPAN," the book says. It has been widely reported that Meadows was in constant contact with Trump on Jan. 6.

The call cited by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa at 2 p.m. to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was another that wasn't logged after the first Giuliani call. About 2:15 p.m., Meadows was also contacted by the Trump War Room at the Willard Hotel.

"Epshteyn spoke to [Jason] Miller, who called Meadows. 'I’m sure you’re tracking this,' Miller said," according to the book. “Yeah, I know. Some things are moving here that I can’t get into at the moment…" the book cites Meadows saying.

After 3 p.m., Wolff wrote that Giuliani and Epshteyn were watching the coverage. "Giuliani was on the phone with the president, relating, with growing concern, what he was seeing on television, but both men were still talking about the vice president and what might happen in the electoral count."

Wolff also describes more than one set of calls that Trump was speaking to around 3:30 p.m.

"But Trump remained fixed in his obsession: the election had been taken from him, and whatever happened, someone had to give it back; he could not see or think or imagine beyond this," the book says. "By 3:30 p.m., he was telling callers that, yes, he had decided to say something. He was going to speak."

The next set of calls captured by Wolff was after 5 p.m.

"The vice president’s team, in the secure location, registered no direct conversation with the White House until after 5 p.m.," the book said of Mike Pence's team in the basement. "And at no time did the president call the vice president." If Pence spoke to the White House after 5 p.m. it isn't clear to whom, but it certainly wasn't the president.

After 6 p.m., Trump reportedly went upstairs to the Residence, to make more calls.

"He seemed, said some of the people talking to him there by phone, at a terrible loss. The monologue slowed and seemed even to cease, with a few people not even sure that this otherwise-unstoppable monologist was still on the line. At about this time, Scavino told Trump that he had been booted off Twitter—still, a temporary suspension," the book said.