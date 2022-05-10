New York event planner charged with fatally shoving Barbara Maier Gustern sent back to jail
Lauren Pazienza, pictured, of Long Island allegedly shoved Barbara Maier Gustern to her death. - NYPD/NYPD/TNS

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara Maier Gustern’s killing. The two women were strangers. Judge Felicia Mennin said the facts of the case had made her concerned Pazienza will not show up to court. “I’m concerned that Ms. Pazienza is a flight ...