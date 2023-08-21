New York Gov. Kathy Hochul commits $20 million more in aide to tens of thousands of migrants

The sleeping area at the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center is pictured on Aug. 15, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York City. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state will pour an additional $20 million into aiding asylum-seekers in New York City with the goal of helping them exit emergency shelters, secure work authorizations and manage their claims for asylum. The newly announced outlay is in addition to $1.5 billion the state has already directed toward the city to address the migrant crisis, which has strained the city’s social services infrastructure since last April. The new state funds are intended to speed the flow of migrants’ social services casework and connect them with services relate...