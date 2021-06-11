'I'll bash your Jewish head in!' NYPD seeks man who menaced stranger with anti-Semitic threats

On Friday, the New York Daily News reported that police are looking for a man caught on camera making threats to a passerby to "bash your f**king Jewish head in."
"The victim was walking down Rutland Road near Brooklyn Ave. in East Flatbush around 10:15 a.m. Thursday when the suspect yelled out, cops said," wrote Rocco Parascandola. "Video released by police Friday shows the suspect, wearing a white T-shirt and a backpack on his chest, making hand gestures to the victim off camera. The 30-year-old victim told cops he didn't know his harasser. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force was investigating incident, cops said."
Hate crimes have risen sharply in the United States in recent years, with both Jewish and Asian-American persons being common targets.
Watch the footage below:
🚨WANTED🚨for an Aggravated Harassment in front of 432 Rutland Road #wingate #brooklyn On 6/10/21 @ 10:19 AM Reward u… https://t.co/18RNX3XImA— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPD Crime Stoppers) 1623400673.0