'No pride at all': Trump supporter slams fellow New Yorkers for 'rejecting' former president

Despite hailing from New York City, former President Donald Trump and his allies received a mostly rude welcome in his return to his longtime home on Tuesday to be arraigned in court on multiple felony business fraud charges.

In an interview with The Atlantic's McKay Coppins, a New York Trump supporter named Scott Schultz bemoaned the fact that the former president did not get a hero's greeting in his return to the Big Apple.

In fact, Schultz said he can't even display a Trump sign outside of his home in Brooklyn without it getting defaced.

“Most other [places], when someone becomes president, they have pride in that,” Schultz complained to Coppins. “There was no pride at all … They want to wipe him clean. They rejected him.”

Although Trump was born in Queens and called New York his home for decades, he is widely disliked in the city, which has overwhelmingly voted for Democratic rivals Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the last two presidential elections.

After Trump left the White House in 2021, he decided to reside fulltime at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a state that is far more Trump-friendly politically and is currently dominated by Republicans in all branches of government.