'Two-bit televangelist' Lindsey Graham ruthlessly ridiculed by Morning Joe panel

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele heaped mockery on Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) tearful pleas for donations to help Donald Trump's legal defense.

The South Carolina Republican appeared Tuesday night on Fox News host Sean Hannity's program to beg Trump supporters to donate through his website to pay the former president's legal fees following his arraignment on New York fraud charges, and the "Morning Joe" host compared him to sketchy TV preachers.

"He's even looking more like a 1980s televangelist," Scarborough said. "You've got some of that Jimmy Swaggart crying going on, of course, he looks a lot like -- oh my God, he's slowly morphing into Jim Bakker. I don't know who his Tammy Faye is. He's looking more and more like Jim Bakker."

Steele suggested that he was sounding more and more like Trump, and he said Graham's conduct was shameful.

"It's so, so ridiculous, so embarrassing, so embarrassing that this is what the leadership of the Republican Party has become," Steele said. "Some two-bit televangelist hawking for Donald Trump -- not even good, not even good hawking."

