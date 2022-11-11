Newly released video shows Capitol rioter assaulting cops with projectiles

Newly released video footage shows a man throwing a fire extinguisher, a plank of wood and a traffic cone at police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, HuffPost reports.

Robert Scott Palmer was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison back in December after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, inflicting bodily injury.

The new video evidence shows Palmer holding a sign that says “Biden is a Pedophile" while watching the moment when “one of the [Metropolitan Police Department] officers was pulled out of the [Lower West Terrace] tunnel and attacked by rioters.”

Another clip shows him throwing a wooden plank like a spear. He can also be seen throwing a metal pole in the same fashion. Another clip shows him in the thick of the fight between the pro-Trump mob and police officers. He ca also be seen throwing a fire extinguisher and a traffic cone at police after pushing a large roll of canvas wrapped around a piece of scaffolding at their legs.

At one point, an officer fired a “less than lethal” munition at him, which hits Palmer in the abdomen, causing him to retreat.

“This is the United States,” he says, showing off his wound. “This is what our country is doing to its citizens.”

