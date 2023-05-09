Newsmax promises full correction after showing incorrect photo of Allen, Texas shooter

Conservative network Newsmax has promised to air a retraction after it used the wrong photo to depict Mauricio Garcia, the 33-year-old man with alleged neo-Nazi sympathies who went on a deadly shooting spree in Allen, Texas.

The Daily Beast reports that the incorrect photo was aired on Monday night by Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly, who questioned whether Garcia was really a white supremacist given his Latino heritage.

Despite the fact that social media posts written by Garcia show him praising Adolf Hitler, Kelly nonetheless refused to believe that the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting was a neo-Nazi.

"I think they’re making it up as they go along,” Kelly said of Garcia's sympathies for white supremacists. “Sorry, but they have very, very little credibility. The same people—the media establishment, components of federal law enforcement—tell us that January 6 is the worst thing that ever happened since Pearl Harbor. I don’t believe these people, and neither should you.”

However, a spokesperson for Newsmax acknowledged that Kelly made a mistake and said that it would be addressed on air.

"As you might know, numerous outlets ran an incorrect photo due to the Dallas County Sherriff’s office having a mugshot with someone by the same name,” they said. “Newsmax regrets the error and will be issuing a correction on air this evening."