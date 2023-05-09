Trump rages at 'lethargic mess' Bill Barr for describing him as a 'horror show'

Just days after former Attorney General Bill Barr told the world that the country's relapse into Donald Trump's leadership would be a "horror show," the former president responded on Tuesday.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising is his policies, he’s the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr said. “He does not have the discipline, he does not have the ability for strategic thinking and linear thinking or setting priorities or how to get things done in the system.”

Trump responded with a post on his Truth Social platform: "Bill Barr was a sloppy, lethargic mess as the Attorney General. He was lazy as hell, and petrified of the Radical Left Democrats, & the fact that they were going to impeach him. I wish they had, which would have meant that he was doing his job, which he wasn’t."

Trump then blasted Barr for refusing to act on the 2020 election, which Trump claims was a fraud. Barr told the Associated Press that the DOJ investigated across the board and that there was "no widespread voter fraud."

Trump claimed Barr was bad on "just about everything else he touched, Sloppy Bill is now a human sound bite, along with Karl Rove, Wacky Peggy 'I hate Reagan' Noonan, [and] Paul Ryan, for Rupert Murdoch [and] his ANTI-TRUMP (just like 2016!) WSJ, Plus!"

It was recently reported that Trump spent over $1.35 million on two different firms that also revealed no widespread voter fraud.