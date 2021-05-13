Newsmax host describes Israel as the 'home country' of American Jews during anti-Biden diatribe

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield on Thursday questioned why Jewish Americans continued to support Democratic politicians when Democrats supposedly don't fully back their "home country" of Israel.

While talking about the latest violence that's erupting in the Middle East, Stinchfield claimed that America under President Joe Biden had grown "weak" and said that none of the bloodshed in the Holy Land would have ever happened if former President Donald Trump were still in charge.

He then questioned why American Jews continued to support Democrats.

"If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?" he asked. "I do not understand!"

Stinchfield's rant about Jews voting for Democrats echoes a similar rant by Trump, who infamously declared in 2019 that Jews who didn't support him were displaying "great disloyalty" toward Israel

An estimated 76 percent of American Jewish voters backed Biden in the 2020 presidential election, whereas just 22 percent backed Trump.

In fact, the majority of Jews in the United States have voted for Democratic candidates in every election since the election of President Franklin Roosevelt in 1932.

Watch the video below.



