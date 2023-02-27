'He deserves to be canceled': Newsmax trashes 'Dilbert' creator for 'racist tirade'

Newsmax hosts on Monday condemned Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams after he posted a "racist tirade" on Twitter.

In his rant, Adams alleged Black Americans are a "hate group" and said white people should "get away" from them. Many newspapers dropped the Dilbert comic following the remarks.

"These comments are not good; they need to be addressed," Newsmax correspondent Christina Thompson said at the top of her report on Monday.

Thompson described Adams' remarks as a "racist tirade."

"I can't believe people like this are out there," she continued, "and that they have any sort of platform. I'm so sick of this type of hate; I'm so sick of this anger in the world. Can we please all just be kind? I don't understand why it's so hard for some people."

"I mean, come on, really? In today's day in age, you're going to continue perpetuating this idea of hate?" the correspondent asked.

"You didn't think that people actually thought that way until you watch it on video, and he seems quite comfortable talking like that," Newsmax anchor Shaun Kraisman observed. "It baffles you. It really does. And rightfully so. Dilbert comic strip is being dropped."

Thompson said she did not "love cancel culture."

"But I will say this is one time in cancel culture that I do think he deserves to be canceled," she opined.

However, some conservatives have defended Adams. Twitter CEO Elon Musk accused the media of being racist against white people after Adams' comic strip was dropped.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.