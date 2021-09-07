Unvaccinated former cop who kickstarted Gavin Newsom recall has COVID-19: report

On Tuesday, the Modesto Bee reported that the former law enforcement official responsible for spearheading the recall drive against California Gov. Gavin Newsom has COVID-19.

"Orrin Heatlie, the retired Yolo County sheriff's sergeant who started the recall movement last year, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that he tested positive for the virus and has been isolating while recovering," reported Lara Korte. "Heatlie said he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his infection, and his case was not severe enough to warrant a hospital stay or any extreme measures."

"I was given some medication for a cough, but that was it," said Heatlie.

Heatlie filed the original petition to recall Newsom, which according to him was first motivated by Newsom's support for California's "sanctuary state" policies limiting the circumstances under which state law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Another driver of the recall, ironically, has been Newsom's support for COVID-19 mandates, which leading Republican challenger Larry Elder has vowed to repeal.