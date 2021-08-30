Local news staff forced to evacuate the newsroom as Hurricane Ida blows the roof off of the building

WGNO-TV was forced to evacuate their control room when the ceiling peeled away, tweeted Susan Roesgen.

A video showed water flooding into the newsroom from the ceiling. A large trash can was set up to catch it but it didn't appear to be helping much.













"Even with the damage, WGNO continues to provide wall-to-wall coverage of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath," wrote WGNO.

The video shows water flowing in through the roof on Sunday evening after extreme winds hit the state taking down trees and powerlines. Luckily there were no reported injuries at the station. The directors, producers and anchors moved to a different location





