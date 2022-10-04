Newt Gingrich defends Herschel Walker after 'vicious' abuse and abortion claims
Herschel Walker bellyaches over Trump: 'He's not here in Georgia — Herschel Walker is here'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) said that he is standing with U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker despite domestic violence and abortion claims.

Gingrich spoke up for the Georgia candidate a day after The Daily Beast reported that Walker had funded an abortion for a woman he was dating.

That news was followed by a tweet from Walker's son Christian accusing his father of "violence" against the family.

"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence," his son wrote.

But Gingrich told CBS News that the claims were part of a "vicious" campaign against Walker.

The former Speaker said that he had spoken to Walker recently and the candidate was "showing remarkably positive spirit."

Commenters online pointed out that Gingrich has a history of adultery and hypocrisy.

SmartNews