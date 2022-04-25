Newt Gingrich comes to Kevin McCarthy's defense — and it blows up in his face

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) came to the defense of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after audio recordings proved McCarthy repeatedly lied when he denied he saying he would ask Donald Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gingrich predicted McCarthy would still become Speaker and lashed out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for calling McCarthy "a liar and a traitor."

"Elizabeth Warren attacking Kevin McCarthy over honesty tells you how frightened and unhinged the Democrats are," Gingrich charged. "Adam Schiff has been lying nonstop for at least four years. Biden is either lying or simply doesn’t know what he is saying much of the time. McCarthy will be Speaker."

Gingrich received harsh criticism for his argument.

"Will somebody tell this bloated sack of deceit that his 15 minutes are over?" Rep. Mark Pocan (D-IL) asked.

Authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat said it was "SAD" that the former University of West Georgia professor is spreading disinformation.

