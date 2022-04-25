Newt Gingrich comes to Kevin McCarthy's defense — and it blows up in his face

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) came to the defense of House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after audio recordings proved McCarthy repeatedly lied when he denied he saying he would ask Donald Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Gingrich predicted McCarthy would still become Speaker and lashed out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for calling McCarthy "a liar and a traitor."
"Elizabeth Warren attacking Kevin McCarthy over honesty tells you how frightened and unhinged the Democrats are," Gingrich charged. "Adam Schiff has been lying nonstop for at least four years. Biden is either lying or simply doesn’t know what he is saying much of the time. McCarthy will be Speaker."
Gingrich received harsh criticism for his argument.
"Will somebody tell this bloated sack of deceit that his 15 minutes are over?" Rep. Mark Pocan (D-IL) asked.
Authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat said it was "SAD" that the former University of West Georgia professor is spreading disinformation.
As usual with things @newtgingrich says, the truth is the opposite. SAD that someone with a history phd spends his time advancing disinformation.https://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@Ruth Ben-Ghiat) 1650839366
Here's what others were saying:
He repeatedly and angrily denied saying something and then a tape came out of him saying it.\n\nWarren isn\u2019t \u201cattacking\u201d McCarthy over his honesty. She\u2019s simply acknowledging that he has none.\n\nIt\u2019s like if someone called you a serial adulterer. Not an attack, just reality.https://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— Kevin M. Kruse (@Kevin M. Kruse) 1650833338
This from the guy who was cheating on his wife with an office staffer while leading the impeachment against Bill Clinton for having an affair with an office staffer. #hypocrisyhttps://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— Jim Heath (@Jim Heath) 1650847698
This is projection of the highest order by one of the most corrupt members of the GOP elite. \n\nThe good news is that he seems REALLY scared.https://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— (((Howard Forman))) (@(((Howard Forman)))) 1650845654
I don\u2019t know, Newt. I have a feeling you\u2019ll all be looking for a younger, prettier speaker soon.— LeavePlutoAloneHat (@LeavePlutoAloneHat) 1650834909
These men love to say women are unhinged\u2026\n\nMcCarthy was caught\u2026on tape\u2026https://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— Yuh-Line Niou (@Yuh-Line Niou) 1650835539
McCarthy will be Speaker? Let's look at another @newtgingrich prediction. https://t.co/rzpV9lB7ic
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 24, 2022
#GOPTraitorsToDemocracy pic.twitter.com/w4ZYluCa1N
— Karen DiFabio🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@difabio_karen) April 24, 2022
As long as we're talking about honesty.https://t.co/QGj8KhLWlp
— David Heath (@davidhth) April 25, 2022
We have the audio, Newt:https://twitter.com/joshscampbell/status/1517317179418365953?t=wyYC7sCHBtgQHiazjcgpSQ&s=19\u00a0\u2026— Michael Hoke (@Michael Hoke) 1650835855
This is the same guy who claimed @FreddieMac paid him $300K for his advice as a historian.https://twitter.com/newtgingrich/status/1518301731897200640\u00a0\u2026— Ray Locker (@Ray Locker) 1650842026