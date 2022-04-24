'Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor': Elizabeth Warren rains hell on House GOP leader

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (R-MA) went on an extended attack on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) bluntly calling him a "traitor".

Asked by host Dana Bash about the recorded call of McCarthy explaining to his colleagues that he would tell Donald Trump he needed to resign afterv the January 6th insurrection -- and then denying he made the comments despite an audio recording proving otherwise -- Warren immediately went on the attack.

"Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor," she exclaimed. "This is outrageous and that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now. They say one thing to the American public and something else in private. They understand that it is wrong, what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government. And that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington."

"Shame on Kevin McCarthy," she added.

Watch below:

