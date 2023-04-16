Nick Fuentes was paid $30K by Kanye West's presidential campaign: latest filings

Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes was paid $30,000 by Kanye West's presidential campaign, financial disclosures released this weekend show.

The filing with the Federal Election Commission lists two $10,000 payments to Fuentes, the head of the so-called Groyper movement, for archival services provided to the Kanye 2020 committee. It doesn’t give details of what they were.

Another $10,296 was paid out to Fuentes for travel reimbursement. Again, no specifics were given in the filing.

The payments were made in January and February this year. They’re in addition to a $14,719 in payments to the right-winger, disclosed earlier this year. Of that, $9,026 was made on November 22 and coincided with the date West and Fuentes dined with Donald Trump at the former president’s Florida home.

West unsuccessfully ran as an independent presidential candidate in 2020, and has said he intends to run again in 2024, though he has not officially entered the race.

West has made a string of antisemitic comments, including saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” In an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he said, "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Fuentes is a white nationalist who openly admires fascists including Mussolini and has stated he aims to turn the Republican Party into a “a truly reactionary party.”