Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes 'spoke directly' with Trump at Mar-a-Lago dinner: report
Nick Fuentes (Photo by William Edwards for afp)

Axios' Jonathan Swan is reporting that former President Donald Trump did in fact host Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago this week.

Fuentes went to Mar-a-Lago this week along with rapper and fellow anti-Semite Kanye West, who said after the dinner that Trump was "impressed" with Fuentes.

Although initial reporting indicated that Trump did not meet directly with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, Swan's source has indicated otherwise.

Swan's report was confirmed by the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, who also got the Republican Jewish Coalition to go on the record to say no political leader should be meeting with Fuentes.

"We strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them," they said.

Even among far-right media influencers, Fuentes is particularly toxic figure.

In addition to repeatedly calling the Holocaust a hoax, he has also called for a return to segregation and for taking away women's rights to vote.

Fuentes also attended the notorious "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured torch-carrying neo-Nazis chanting, "Jews will not replace us."

