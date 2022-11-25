Trump is 'really impressed' with white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes: Kanye West
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, Oct. 11, 2018. - Sebastian Smith/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Kanye West offered a debrief after trekking to Mar-a-Lago with prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, said he asked Trump to be vice president of his ticket.

"It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence," he said in a video posted on his newly restored Twitter account. "Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes."

The Anti-Defamation League says, "Nicholas Fuentes is a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP. Nicholas Fuentes first gained widespread notoriety in 2017 when he left Boston University after he reported receiving 'threats' tied to his attendance at the white supremacist 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia."

The rally resulted in the murder of Heather Heyer.

"In 2017, Fuentes began hosting his livestream show America First with Nicholas J. Fuentes, which attracted a cult-like following," ADL reported. "Fuentes refers to these supporters as 'Groypers' or the 'Groyper Army,' who see their bigoted views as necessary to preserve white, European-American identity and culture. They believe that the mainstream conservative movement is just as responsible as liberals and the left for destroying white America, and that Groypers are the true future of the conservative movement."

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported, "Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist livestreamer who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum. An outspoken admirer of fascists such as Mussolini, Fuentes emerged as an influential figure on the national stage during the now-infamous “Stop the Steal” movement, which relied on misinformation to falsely claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and sought to overturn the results of it."

Watch West's video below or at this link:


SmartNews Video