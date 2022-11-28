Republican Jewish Coalition attendee profanely slams Trump for dining with Holocaust denier

Most Republicans are staying silent about former President Donald Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, but one attendee at the recent Republican Jewish Coalition is speaking up, albeit under the cover of anonymity.

In an interview with Semafor, the unnamed attendee said that many Republicans were tired of Trump putting them in the position of having to defend the indefensible.

People are tired of having to defend this shit,” they said. “Nobody thinks he's an anti-Semite, but they’re just tired of the drama.”

Mort Klein, the normally pro-Trump president of the Zionist Organization of America, similarly told Semafor that the former president had not yet done enough to distance himself from Fuentes, who has not only denied the Holocaust happened but has also called for a return to racial segregation.

Specifically, Klein said Trump should "publicly condemn Kanye West and Nick Fuentes’s despicable Jew hatred, and publicly state that he regrets having dined with them."

Semafor's report goes on to state that, ever since losing the 2020 election, Trump has "been much more reliant on the fringe" to bolster his support within the Republican Party, which explains his reluctance to distance himself from even the most odious views.