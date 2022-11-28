'I get to wear my kilt': Hunter Biden laptop repairman sets conditions for testimony to GOP House

Computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac said on Monday that he would agree to participate in congressional hearings into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — but only if he is allowed to wear a kilt.

"There would be subpoenas; there would be an inquiry," Newsmax host Shaun Kraisman told Isaac. "If you were subpoenaed or asked to participate in an inquiry to say hey, John Paul Mac Issac, what do you know; what can you tell us about you found on this laptop?"

"Would you respond?" he asked. "Would you be willing to go along with this committee under oath and answer questions from that committee?"

Isaac said that he had made previous attempts to work with Congress.

"I have been working with members of Congress over the past five, six months to make sure that that they have the resources, that they have my side of the story," he continued. "And I've also offered to continue that level of support if they want me to come in and testify, I only have one condition and that is I get to wear my kilt."

Watch the video below from Newsmax or at the link.